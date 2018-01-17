She’s stunned in pieces by Roland Mouret, Dolce & Gabbana and Herve Leger, easily articulates her personal style (“classic and simple . . . with a modern twist”) and can rattle off her favorite bridal designers in seconds. On the list: J. Mendel, Elie Saab and Costarellos.

So Meghan Markle was hardly daunted by the prospect of choosing a designer to create a gown for her second wedding. Within weeks of saying yes to Prince Harry’s proposal — as fashion insiders were still speculating if she’d opt for a British designer like Duchess Kate did for her 2011 vows or continue her trend of donning Canadian labels — the former actress had already made her selection.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that Markle, who commissioned Israeli fashion guru Inbal Dror to send over sketches in December, “The wedding dress designer has been chosen.”

That’s not the only to-do Markle has crossed off her list. Unfazed by the responsibility of planning an extravaganza that will be viewed by millions, the 36-year-old — who once blogged about fashion, beauty, travel and food for her lifestyle site The Tig — is confidently putting together the Windsor Castle affair.

And through the Buckingham Palace events team is “helping with logistics and security,” says a source, and Markle’s close pal, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is offering input, the former Suits star has a “huge say” in every detail, says the source.

As the calendar edges towed May 19, Markle has made decisions on decor — it will be clean and simple with “subtle touches of color,” says the source, as both she and Harry, 33, feel the beauty of the castle’s St. George’s Chapel shouldn’t be hidden — and food. The menu, says a source, will be “less British” than the lamb, potatoes and veggies Kate and Prince William served.

“With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” explains a source close to the couple. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

