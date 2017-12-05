Meghan Markle already has a piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry collection in her engagement ring, but will the bride-to-be wear the late princess’ tiara during her wedding to Prince Harry? Royal expert Ingrid Seward spoke to Us Weekly about why she thinks she will.

“She will have access to jewels from the royal collection made available to her by the Queen,” the My Husband & I author explained. “She can choose something suitable, but she might also have the Spencer tiara, which is also Harry’s heritage and is the one Diana wore on her wedding day.”

The Will & Harry biographer continued, “Diana was very proud of her Spencer heritage and I think Harry will like his future bride to carry this tradition on. She will not own the tiara but will have the choice to wear it if she wants to. If not, she will certainly be loaned a tiara on her wedding day. Harry will present her with a necklace or something from his mother’s collection.”

During the couple’s first joint interview last month, Harry opened up about what his late mother would think about his new fianceé.

“Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry said on November 27. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best — best friends with Meghan.”

Palace officials announced last month that the pair will wed at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018. Harry proposed with a ring that featured two diamonds from Princess Di’s brooch.

“The ring is — is obviously yellow gold because that’s what — her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana,” Harry explained. “The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this on this crazy journey together.”

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible,” Markle gushed.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

