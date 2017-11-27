Princess Diana would approve. Prince Harry opened up about what his late mother would think about his new fianceé, Meghan Markle, during the couple’s first joint interview on Monday, November 27, just a few hours after announcing their engagement.

“Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” Harry told BBC News. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best — best friends with Meghan.”

Harry, 33, was only 12 years old when his mother died in a car accident in August 1997. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Harry gave Markle, 36, a ring that featured diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Princess Di.

“The ring is — is obviously yellow gold because that’s what — her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana,” Harry explained. “The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this on this crazy journey together.”

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible,” Markle gushed.

The Suits star also spoke about what wearing Princess Diana’s diamonds means to her.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is — and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom — it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Markle said. “And I think in being able to meet his aunts and also, like, Julia, and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it’s perfect.”

“It is days like — days like today when — when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news,” Harry said. “But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s …”

“She’s with us,” Markle said.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, also spoke about the late princess during his post-engagement interview with now wife Kate Middelton in November 2010.

“Obviously, she’s not going be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all,” William said at the time about giving the Duchess his mother’s sapphire engagement ring.

Harry and Markle are set to wed in Spring 2018.

