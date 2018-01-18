Meghan Markle’s Bachelorette Party ‘Won’t Be Wild’

Bidding her single life adieu! Meghan Markle isn’t planning to have a typical bachelorette party — in fact, the affair will include both male and female attendees!

“Meghan will be having a party but won’t be calling it her ‘bachelorette,’” a source close to the couple reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly of the unisex event. “Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won’t be wild.”

The Suits alum, 36, who is wedding fiancé Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, “wants [her bachelorette party] to be a celebration of friendship and love.”

As for the attendees? “Expect to see the usual faces,” the palace insider tells Us of Markle’s guest list, “with [her] best friends Markus Anderson, Lindsay Jill Roth and Jessica Mulroney taking top seats at the table.”

Us Weekly has also learned that the actress and the royal, 33, will not have a bridal registry, as “they want to encourage friends, family and well-wishers to donate anonymously to a charity gift fund.”

As previously reported, Markle and Prince Harry are calling all the shots regarding their special day. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” the source adds. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

An insider previously told Us that the friends and family are expecting the royal nuptials to include several “unconventional surprises” as Markle and Prince Harry are making all the important decisions. Adds the pal: “Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. For them, it’s about keeping it personal.”

For more on Markle’s bachelorette party and the royal wedding planning, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!