Will two soon become three? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in no rush to have children after their upcoming nuptials, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“There is absolutely no pressure on the couple to have children at all,” a palace insider tells Us. “Should they not want any, that would be fine. However, both are keen to start a family in the future, but don’t expect anything immediately.”

The Suits alum, 36, and the Captain General of the Royal Marines, 33, are eager to enjoy married life before expanding their brood. “There is so much they want to do as a couple, and Meghan is really keen to begin working for the British Monarchy,” the source adds, noting that Markle “is already having private meetings with charities that Harry has helped set up so she can get to know the humanitarian landscape of the U.K.”

Prince Harry opened up about having children with his bride-to-be during the couple’s first joint interview in November 2017, saying that the pair plans to “start a family in the near future.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The royal has been vocal in the past about his desire to be a father. ”I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” he told ABC News in 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who is willing to take on the job.”

Prince Harry echoed his previous remarks during an interview with The Telegraph’s Mad Dad podcast in April 2017, gushing, “I would love to have kids.”

As previously reported, the actress and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George Chapel. Although the duo have yet to decide on a honeymoon location, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that they are seeking a “hot and sunny” destination.

For more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to have children, their wedding plans and more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!