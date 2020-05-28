Royally concerned. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly complained to authorities after experiencing problems with drones at their new home in Los Angeles.

“There have been incidents involved the couple that have been escalating, becoming more aggressive,” a source from the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 28. “Drones have been spotted in near proximity to the residence.”

Harry, 35, and the former Suits actress, 38, moved to California with their 12-month-old son, Archie, earlier this year after temporarily settling down in Canada in the wake of their royal exit. Shortly after news of the couple’s move to the West Coast made headlines, Us confirmed that the family of three is staying in Tyler Perry‘s multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Following reports of the drone incidents, the source revealed that the couple has no security or bodyguards from the royal family with them in California.

The prince and the retired actress caused a stir in January when they announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals. Since then, fans have wondered about the pair’s security and protection as Harry and Meghan seek out a more independent lifestyle. Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan previously told Us that the duo would “lose the support network” set up for the royal family after their step back, but would still be entitled to protection.

“You are looking at two global icons,” Morgan, who worked for the royals from 2007 to 2013, explained. “You’re looking at a senior member of the British royal family. You’re looking at a war veteran who completed two operational tours of Afghanistan. The threat level against that particular individual is extremely high. … That threat isn’t going to go away.”

Following the couple’s move stateside, President Donald Trump made it clear that the U.S. government would not be paying for their protection. A spokesperson for the former duke and duchess told Us that Harry and Meghan had “no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources” and that they had already set up their own “privately funded security arrangements” for themselves and their son.