Prince Harry Will Be a ‘Lost Soul’ in L.A., Royal Author Tom Quinn Claims

Prince Harry will find it hard to adjust to life in Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie, royal author Tom Quinn claims.

The royal commentator — whose new book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle was released this month — spoke about the couple’s move to the U.S. in a new documentary that aired in the U.K. on Saturday, May 23.

Channel 5’s Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years looks at how the prince and former Suits star will forge a new path after stepping down as senior royals at the end of March.

“I think Harry will be like a lost soul in the U.S.,” Quinn said in the documentary. “It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he’s not as tough as she is.”

Meanwhile, Princess Diana‘s biographer Andrew Morton told the Sunday Times on May 24 that the couple “will be flavor of the year” in California. “People will want to see them and know them,” he said. “They’ll find there are a lot of millionaires with private jets who breakfast in New York and dine in LA. That will be the crowd they will be mixing with.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been staying at Tyler Perry‘s L.A. eight-bedroom mansion for the past few weeks after relocating to California in March.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source told Us at the time, adding that California native Meghan is “really starting to feel like herself again” now that she’s back in her hometown and the family are “very content and happy to finally be all settled in.”

The pair appear to have adapted quickly to their new life, taking part in Zoom calls in support of their U.K. charities and hitting the streets to drop off food deliveries to the needy for Project Angel Food, a local organization.

The Sunday Times reports that their current home is close to their pal Elton John‘s home and not far from Meghan’s friends Abigail Spencer and Serena Williams as well as James Corden, who was the MC at Meghan and Harry’s wedding reception.

Katharine McPhee, who went to school with the former lifestyle blogger, also revealed that she and her husband, David Foster, have been in contact with the couple, with the Grammy winner helping them find a house to rent in Canada in December. She said in an interview with Access on Monday, May 18, that Foster and Harry have “a really, really beautiful relationship,” adding that “they’re like father and son.”

As Us exclusively reported, Meghan has also been in touch with her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in L.A.

Harry and his wife marked their son Archie’s 1st birthday earlier this month followed by a quiet celebration for their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19, when they exchanged heartfelt gifts.

“Meghan designed Harry’s card, and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source told Us exclusively. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.”

“The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the insider added.