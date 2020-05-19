Breaking it all down! Katharine McPhee gave some insight into her husband David Foster’s friendship with Prince Harry as well as her history with Meghan Markle.

“When I was in London doing Waitress [on the West End], we went to a big charity event. Me and David just put ourselves in a position where we could just at least say hello, and they were really gracious,” the American Idol season 5 runner-up, 36, told Access on Monday, May 18.

“My husband has, like, a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she continued. “They’re so cute. They’re like father and son. We just stay in touch with them.”

McPhee drove fans wild in January 2019 when she shared a throwback photo via Instagram of herself and Markle, 38, doing musical theater as children.

“She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I. She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there for middle school,” the Smash alum explained on Monday. “My sister was in her class. My sister was in middle school with her, and I was in middle school when she was in high school, so I did a couple shows with her. She was just always put together and great.”

While McPhee acknowledged that she “was never really close friends” with the Suits alum while growing up in Los Angeles, their history has made their recent reunions all the more special. She also spoke about Foster, 70, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a house in Canada to rent in December 2019.

“We just want them to end up wherever they feel safest and happiest,” she told Access. “I had very little to do with that [Canada home]. David’s the one who’s the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people. We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down.”

After celebrating Christmas in Canada, Harry, 35, and Meghan shocked the world when they announced in January that they would be stepping back from the British royal family. Soon after, they rented a place on Vancouver Island before relocating to the former actress’ native L.A. in March.

Harry and Meghan, who are the parents of 12-month-old son Archie, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19.