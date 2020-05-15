A welcome surprise! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for the Crisis Text Line organization in the most incredible way.

The former Suits actress, 38, and the prince, 35, crashed the foundation’s virtual meeting on Thursday, May 14, and the employees were blown away by the couple’s unexpected appearance. “Still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!” Atlanta-based employee Ricky Neal shared on Twitter after the Zoom call.

Crisis Text Line offers all-day, free mental health consultation via text message for those in need of support. Meghan and Harry, who officially departed from the royal family in March, have been vocal advocates for improving access to mental health treatment across the globe throughout their time in the spotlight. Following their royal exit, the former Duke of Sussex launched his first major project to provide high quality care for U.K. military personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since stepping down from senior royal responsibilities earlier this year, the duo has made a dedicated effort to staying in touch with the communities around them — especially amid the global COVID-19 health crisis. “Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April.

The retired actress and her husband were recently seen volunteering with Project Food Angel in Los Angeles, where they delivered meals to those in need in underprivileged areas of the city. Meghan has also checked in on her patronages, such as Hubb Community Kitchen and Smart Works, to praise their positivity and hard work during this uncertain time.

“It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” she told the charity in a virtual exchange posted to Twitter in April. “Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”

Meghan and Harry settled down in Los Angeles earlier this year after briefly making a home for themselves and 12-month-old son Archie in Canada. The family of three has been residing in Tyler Perry‘s multi-million dollar mansion amid the coronavirus pandemic.