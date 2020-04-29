Championing women. Meghan Markle video-chatted with a client from her patronage Smart Works while the young woman prepared for an upcoming job interview.

The organization posted a video of the March 27 exchange via Twitter on Wednesday, April 29. Markle, 38, applauded the woman for pursuing an internship in psychology and mental health. “You seem incredibly confident and prepared,” she said. “I think you’re gonna be fantastic. It’s just so exciting.”

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5PegGOg7AB — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) April 29, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex then offered more encouragement to the client. “I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you,” she gushed.

Markle also noted how Smart Works hoped to support the woman amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s so much going on in the world right now, and just to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity we just wanna send your way to make sure that you can get on the other side of this too and have such a great opportunity there,” she told her.

The client thanked the former actress for working with the charity to empower women. “You see how great they do and just really how many people they help, right?” Markle replied. “And that’s what it’s all about, so I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron.”

Smart Works transitioned to a virtual service six weeks ago due to the global health crisis. “We were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday.

As for Markle, she praised the charity for continuing to help women secure employment in the midst of the changes. “It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” she said in a statement to Smart Works clients. “Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”

The client, for her part, expressed gratitude for the Suits alum’s guidance: “I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting.”

