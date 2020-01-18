The new agreement Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reached with Queen Elizabeth II isn’t completely set in stone — the pair’s arrangement to step down as senior royals will be reviewed in 2021, according to multiple reports.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday, January 18, that senior aides representing the queen, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, will be given an opportunity next year to reassess the details of the couple’s new roles.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” (The pair’s 8-month-old son, Archie, does not have a royal title.)

The queen said in a statement on Saturday that she is “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family” in their wish to lead “a more independent life.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced on January 8 that they planned to step down as senior royals and become “financially independent.” They also revealed their desire to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Buckingham Palace stated on Saturday that the couple intend to pay back an estimated $3.1 million spent in Sovereign Grant funds to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, their home in the queen’s Windsor estate, which will remain their U.K. base.

While they plan to look for opportunities to earn their own incomes, The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted that Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate will continue to give Harry and Meghan just under $3 million annually.

As part of their royal step down, the couple will retain their patronages except for Prince Harry’s three military roles as Captain General Royal Marines, Royal Air Force: Squadron Leader, Small Ships and Diving, and Royal Naval Command: Commodore-in-Chief. Harry will also relinquish his role as the queen’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, which was the focus of several of his overseas tours including his visit to Africa last year with Meghan and Archie.

The couple will continue to support the queen and attend engagements including the annual Trooping the Colour, according to Harper’s Bazaar’s royal correspondent Omid Scobie. He tweeted that discussions between the couple and the queen, Charles and William “have been friendly and constructive” and that all involved are “pleased with [the] outcome.”