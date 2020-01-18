On the same page. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II are reportedly “pleased” with their agreement for the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior members of the royal family.

“All discussions have been friendly and constructive and all involved pleased with the outcome,” Harper Bazaar‘s royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Saturday, January 18.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will relinquish their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and officially end their royal duties.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

The statement added, “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

The queen, 93, publicly announced her support for her grandson, his wife and their 8-month old son, Archie, in a statement on Saturday.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch’s statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

She added, “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Harry and Meghan formally announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and to become “financially independent” on January 8. They also revealed their intention to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Scobie reports that their new roles, which will take effect in the spring of 2020 but could be reviewed in a year, will still include supporting the queen and attending some royal engagements, such as Trooping the Colour.

They will continue to work with their patronages, however, three of Harry’s military patronages are expected to end. Harry will also relinquish his title as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will financially support the Sussexes’ operating costs from the Duchy of Cornwall private estate, which the 71-year-old Prince of Wales owns.

The Sun‘s royal correspondent Emily Andrews reported on Saturday that the Duchy of Cornwall Estate currently gives the couple just under $3 million annually. The Sussex Royal official website states that right now Charles pays 95 percent of Harry and Meghan’s operating costs.