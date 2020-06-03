Prince Harry has been able to lean on brother Prince William as he struggles to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles,” says the insider.

As he settles into his life in the U.S., including the security challenges celebrities face in L.A., Harry has been talking to his big brother. They are back on speaking terms after a rift earlier this year.

“William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer,” the insider says. “He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”

Harry, 35, has also been in contact with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during this transitional period. The 94-year-old monarch has “been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed.”

Harry had “unrealistic expectations” of what life in L.A. would be like and “saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses,” the insider says.

The British army veteran and wife Meghan Markle have considered moving elsewhere, but the insider said that “they’re staying put in California for now.”

On January 8, Harry and Meghan, 38, announced their plan to step back from their royal family positions. They said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.” The couple also declared that they would split their time between the U.K. and North America along with their 12-month-old son, Archie.

Harry and Meghan officially resigned from their royal duties in March.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially residing in Canada ahead of their final days as royals, but they eventually made the move to L.A. where they have been staying in Tyler Perry’s mansion.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source previously told Us. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

For more on Harry’s new life, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.