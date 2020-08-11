Fresh start! Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are settling into new digs as they await their sentencing in the college admissions scandal.

The couple sold their Bel Air home — which featured seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 12,000 square feet — for $18.75 million in July. The Full House alum, 56, and the fashion designer, 57, purchased the property in June 2015 for nearly $14 million. On Monday, August 10, the pair closed on a slightly smaller Hidden Hills house for $9.5 million in a gated community.

The new construction spans 11,748 square feet, boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in total. According to the listing, sold by Tomer Fridman of the Compass group, the modern farmhouse was built in 2019 with a clean design intended to put a “fresh take on luxury country living.”

From the backyard, the home offers “picturesque” views of the Hidden Hills, complete with a pool area, fire pit and barbecue. Inside, the contemporary living space hosts a walk-in wine cellar, home gym and movie theater.

News of the couple’s major real estate purchase comes three months after they pleaded guilty to multiple charges brought against them in the aftermath of the nationwide college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, 21-year-old Bella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. After initially pleading not guilty, the pair agreed to a plea deal in May and entered their guilty pleas via video conference soon after.

As a result of their plea deal, both the Hallmark actress and her husband are expected to serve time in prison for their alleged involvement in the scandal. Loughlin will serve two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, for his part, faces five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. As they await their sentencing, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that they hope to serve their jail time separately for the sake of their family.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time,” the source said in May. “Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls. Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

An official sentencing is expected to occur on August 21. After she serves her time, Loughlin is hopeful that her family can “move on” so that they can all finally “put this nightmare officially behind them.”

