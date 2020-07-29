She’s got style! Kendall Jenner showed off her Los Angeles house, giving a tour of her glamorous fitting room, art studio and more.

The model, 24, walked Architectural Digest around her expansive home in a YouTube video accompanying her September 2020 cover story. Inside the property, Jenner entertains her friends, cooks frequently, meditates and follows in the footsteps of her famous sisters — particularly Kim Kardashian — by displaying her magazine covers through the years.

“I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she told the magazine. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

For Jenner, “me” time includes painting in her converted art studio and watching The Bachelor with her pals. “I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here,” she explained. “I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles, and watching NBA games with my friends.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned to her siblings — Kim, 39, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — as well as mother Kris Jenner for décor ideas. “Kylie [Jenner] and I were super lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s—t together,” she said. “They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress.”

On that note, Kendall reflected on how she put her personal flair into the house with help from designers Kathleen Clements, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. “I’m really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” she concluded. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Kendall’s A-list worthy home, which includes a piece that brother-in-law Kanye West inspired her to get!