Desert tripping! Kendall and Kylie Jenner headed out of Los Angeles for a Utah getaway to kick off July.

“Be back soon,” Kylie, 22, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 5, on a photo of herself lounging in a bodycon dress at the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point.

The same day, Kendall, 24, shared a few snapshots from the trip on her Instagram account. “Hi!” she captioned the images, which included a photo of herself on top of a rock and one of the beautiful view.

Kendall added a photo of herself taking in fireworks on Saturday, July 4, and rocking a blue bikini on a boat with her friend Fai Khadra.

The following day, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of photos from the escape to the five-star, 600-acre hideaway, which she captioned, “adventure time.” The snaps showed off the desert landscape surrounding the squad’s four-bedroom rental.

“I love it here,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 6, on a different group of photos. This batch showed the reality TV star surrounded by a pool and the clear blue sky as she stood in front of the modern structure.

Neither sister posted any photos together from the adventure, but both shared snaps from the same destination. Plus, Kylie also posted a few pictures with Khadra, 28.

The makeup mogul, who brought 2-year-old daughter Stormi on the trip, has continued to share her journey with her followers, adding new photos to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7.

“Only thing missing is you,” Kylie wrote alongside images of herself standing on an outdoor bed wearing a long, black gown.

Hours earlier, Kylie revealed that she went rock climbing with her friends, including YouTuber Zack Bia, but Kendall wasn’t in attendance.

“We’re climbing a mountain,” the businesswoman wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing off her workout look. She followed up the mirror selfie with videos of her group scaling a mountain and taking in the view from the top.

To celebrate their successful hike, Kylie then took a dip in a pool with her pals and sipped on cocktails.

