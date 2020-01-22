Scheana Shay is not here for the “boy crazy” narrative on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The SURver fired back after she appeared to crash ex Max Boyens’ boys’ night on the Tuesday, January 21, episode.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 34-year-old Bravo star shared text messages between her and Max, 27, from the night the episode was filmed in May 2019. While viewers saw most of the exchange between the twosome on the episode, a text in which the TomTom general manager asked Scheana if she wanted to stop by the bar he was at to chat was omitted.

“This,” Scheana wrote on the since-deleted screenshot. There was also an arrow pointing to the message.

On the episode, meanwhile, Jax Taylor, Beau Clark, Tom Sandoval and Brett Caprioni looked surprised to see the “Good As Gold” singer when she showed up at the bar.

Scheana and Max were linked in November 2018 following her split from Adam Spott. The “Scheananigans” podcast host accused her costar of downplaying their relationship during Tuesday’s episode — and confronted him by reading sweet messages he sent her in the past.

“I think I’m obsessed with you already,” one of Max’s texts to Scheana read.

In another message, Max wrote that he “hit the jackpot” with Scheana.

“Could definitely kiss you some more,” a third text read.

Max, who called Scheana “boy crazy” during the January 7 premiere, apologized during the episode.

Earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules newbie came under fire for a different set of messages. Both Max and Brett, who joined the series during season 8, apologized after racist tweets that range between the years 2011 to 2013 surfaced of the two men using the N-word.

“Obviously, nothing they said is OK,” Scheana said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday when asked about her costars’ tweets. “I don’t condone anything that they said. I can say more on Max’s behalf. He is a good person, he has a good heart, and he’s been an amazing friend to me, despite what you’re seeing on the show.”

While she noted that she “never really” got to know Brett, Scheana concluded, “I don’t think anything he said is OK or excusable. … Either of them.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.