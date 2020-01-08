Scheana Shay Fires Back at Brett Caprioni After He Calls Her a Bad Kisser

A lack of chemistry? Scheana Shay blasted her new Vanderpump Rules costar Brett Caprioni via Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, after he called her a bad kisser on the season 8 premiere of the Bravo series.

“Thoughts on Brett and what he said about you being a bad kisser?” one fan asked Scheana, 34, via a text message she posted on her Instagram Story. “He’s a f–king liar! hahaha first he didn’t remember it and then he remembers it was ‘bad’?”

The TV personality was immediately attracted to Brett on the premiere episode, which aired on Tuesday, and laid her baggage out on the table. “I’m divorced. I don’t know if you know that,” she told the new SUR server. The pair eventually hooked up later that night but the encounter didn’t live up to Brett’s expectations.

“The next thing I know, we just kissed,” the New Jersey native said in his confessional. “That wasn’t what I thought it would be. Nothing against her.”

A producer asked him, “Wait, are you saying she’s not a good kisser?” to which Brett replied, “That is what I’m saying.”

Prior to joining the Bravo series, Brett was a fitness YouTuber and dated beauty guru Carli Bybel from 2013 to 2017. Scheana, for her part, was married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017. She has also been linked to Rob Valletta, The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes and her Vanderpump Rules costars Max Boyens and Adam Spott.

Scheana gave an update on her relationship statuses with her exes during the episode. “I have not talked to Adam Spott since last summer,” the Bravo star said. “I did briefly date Max, the GM at TomTom, but he just ghosted me. I literally bought him an Apple Watch to show him how much I cared about him, and he couldn’t even use it to text me.”

The reality star can now leave her failed relationships in the past because she’s moved on with personal trainer Brock Davies, who she met at a music festival in 2019. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple are dating in November. Scheana told Us later that month that she and Davies, 34, would spend Thanksgiving together.

“He’s gorgeous,” she told Us at the time. “He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him.”