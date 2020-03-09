Lala Kent is not happy with her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval’s recent comments about her friendship with Ariana Madix.

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 29, took to Instagram Live to respond after the TomTom co-owner, 36, said Lala is not a “safe space” for Ariana, 34, to talk about her feelings during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s frustrating to see somebody like Lala, who’s like one second totally OK with people saying mean nasty things about Ariana that are completely not true and talking negatively about her and then sort of getting emotional and saying like, ‘This is a safe place,’” Tom told ET earlier this month. “It’s like, girl you are not — you are apparently not a safe place.”

Ariana, who has been open about her battle with depression, tried to talk to Lala and Stassi Schroeder about her struggles during the March 2 episode of the Bravo hit.

“While I was losing my mind, needing someone like Ariana, who had lost a parent before, I needed someone to defend me,” Lala said. “Instead, behind my back, she was telling me to toughen the f—k up. Does that sound like a safe space to you? I don’t think so!”

The “Boy” singer went on to say the “whole cast” of the series struggles with anxiety.

“And we’ve all spoken about it. And we all sit here and offer like a hand, a heart, an ear to listen to, and [Tom] want[s] to say we’re not a ‘safe place,’” Lala explained. “But, you’re the one when my dad died, telling me to ‘toughen the f—k up.’ I think you’re feeling unsafe in your own skin and you’re projecting it onto me. I’ll be damned if someone doesn’t feel safe around me.”

She continued: “I don’t want to be struggling, drowning, for you to, like, wake the f—k up to see if I’m good. So, there’s my spill on Tom and Ariana. … I am a f—king safe place. I’m a good ass friend.”

During the Instagram Live, Lala got visibly emotional while talking about the death of her father, who passed away in April 2018. She also revealed that her brother will be walking her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding to Randall Emmett next month.

She concluded: “To read it, Tom Sandoval, ‘It just really hurt me you know, to see her talking bad.’ How about this? Toughen the f—k up. I’m leavin’ it at that, y’all.”

