Déjà vu? Stassi Schroeder went off during part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion after Kristen Doute and Max Boyens admitted they hooked up post-filming.

Stassi, 31, accused Kristen, 37, of “pretending” to be friends with Dayna Kathan, who dated Max, 27, while secretly hooking up with the TomTom general manager.

“I’m f—kng shook right now because I thought that Dayna and Kristen were friends, and this is f—king weird,” the Next Level Basic author said on the Tuesday, June 2, episode. “And I thought that Kristen ‘has been in a relationship’ the whole time. When were you single, Kristen?”

The James Mae CEO explained that she slept with Max “twice” in the fall after her on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter ended. Stassi maintained that Kristen’s actions were a betrayal to Dayna.

“I have been truly shaken up by this. I’m sorry, Kristen, I feel like this is just so f—king on brand for you to act like you are so close to Dayna and then go and f—k the dude that she’s talking about,” she quipped. “You were born shady, you remain shady, you will always be shady. And you’re a liar and you have no remorse. And that’s what makes you insane.”

Stassi added: “This is about you hooking up with another one of your friends’ ex-boyfriends ‘cause you always need to do that, Kristen.”

Back in 2013, Stassi temporarily cut Kristen out of her life for sleeping with her ex Jax Taylor. Kristen, who was dating Tom Sandoval at the time of the affair, wrote about the situation in her new book, He’s Making You Crazy, which dropped on Tuesday.

“I think the ‘I Lied’ chapter was probably the hardest one for me to write. … Everyone will know that that is about Jax,” Kristen told Us last month about the book. “As far as cast members, I don’t think it’s something that people in my life should be holding on to anymore if they’ve moved past it. So the frustrating part only lies in people bringing it back up as if it’s something that is still current right now. But I do understand from a fan point of view that it’s something that people are always going to talk about, and that’s something I’ve accepted and I’ve forgiven myself at this point. And I think Jax has forgiven himself, and I think we’ve forgiven each other and I know that Tom has forgiven me. So that to me is enough.”

Kristen’s falling out with both the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and Katie Maloney will be addressed during parts two and three on the reunion, but she isn’t confident that they will ever be back on good terms.

“I don’t honestly know. I mean, I said my piece in the kindest way that I could,” Kristen told Us last month. “I got a taste of how they feel, but nothing’s moved forward since then.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.