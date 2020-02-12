Scheana Shay Says Max Boyens Has a Good Heart After Racist Tweets Get Out

Willing to learn from his mistakes? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is standing up for her ex-boyfriend, Max Boyens, after his past controversial tweets resurfaced earlier this year.

The reality star, 34, admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that she still sees a good soul in Boyens, 27, despite the racist and homophobic posts that emerged in January. Many of the tweets that were brought to light included frequent use of the N-word and targeted other minorities with hateful speech.

“I mean, I don’t agree with anything he said in any of those tweets. I don’t condone that whatsoever,” Shay told Us at Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island red carpet event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11. “But I will say that Max, despite what you’ve seen on the show so far, he is — and I know I say this a lot as well — one of my best friends. But he really is a good person and he has a good heart. I know he is very apologetic for anything he said that was stupid in the past.”

The TomTom general manager, who briefly dated Shay last year, apologized for his old tweets after they were brought back up and noted that his disrespectful comments were “wrong on every level.”

Boyens continued in his statement, “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

While Shay seemed to be showing support for her ex through his scandal, other Vanderpump Rules cast members didn’t share the same amount of grace for Boyens’ past mistakes.

“A lot of the cast is furious with Max and disgusted by his actions,” a source told Us exclusively shortly after the tweets resurfaced. “They have a zero-tolerance policy for what he said and a lot of them hope Lisa Vanderpump fires Max for his ignorance and that Bravo doesn’t let him back on next season.”

Costar Dayna Kathan, who expressed romantic interest in Boyens during the show’s eighth season, admitted she felt “so embarrassed for pursuing him” after the scandalous posts came out.