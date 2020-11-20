From SUR to the PTA! Jax Taylor is already thinking about how he will get involved in his and pregnant Brittany Cartwright’s son-to-be’s future schooling.

“I’m gonna be part of the PTA, 100 percent,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, said on his costar Katie Maloney’s Dear Media podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” on Friday, November 20. “I’m very excited to be part of school. I can’t wait. Like, any field trips I’m gonna be there.”

Taylor teased that he plans to put his son “in pretty much everything I can think of” before listing off sports including baseball, soccer and flag football. After Maloney, 33, asked how the Michigan native would react if his son wanted to do theater or go to a science camp, he noted that he would still be supportive.

“I’m such a sports guy, but I’m not gonna be like, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ Whatever he likes, you know?” he responded. “I’m definitely not gonna be able to bond over it, but I will find stuff, I will make myself be interested in whatever he’s interested in. … If he wants to go to science camp, that’s fine. I’ll be right there with him.”

For now, though, Taylor and Cartwright, 31, are more focused on preparing for the arrival of their first child.

“Brittany and I, we like to sleep in. We love our sleep. So we’ve been training ourselves,” he explained. “Luckily, the dogs lately, for some reason, get me up at 6, like, literally on the dot, so I’ve been getting up early. I’ve been playing a lot of golf in the morning now. I used to play around 9, so I get up a lot earlier. But I’ve been training myself to get up early because I know we’re gonna be on his schedule.”

After calling himself a “dad in training,” the Bravo personality said he and the Kentucky native have been “going back and forth” about how strict they are going to be as parents.

“You need to be stern, but how stern can I be? He’s already got a TV in his room and he’s not even here yet,” Taylor said, noting that he also plans to buy his son an iPad for “some peace of mind when we’re driving and in, like, restaurants.”

The couple, who married in June 2019, announced in September that they are expecting. They revealed their baby’s sex later that month during a party in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.