Not good for business. One of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, Pump, has temporarily lost its liquor license, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a recent report from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), which was obtained by Us on Monday, March 13, the West Hollywood hotspot had its general eating license and its event permits — which aren’t set to expire until next month — suspended dating back to Wednesday, March 8.

While the documents did not explain why the restaurant is under suspension, an eyewitness exclusively told Us on Monday that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s eatery was not open for business on Saturday, March 11, noting that there was a sign that read they were “closed due to rain issues.”

Vanderpump, 62, owns several restaurants with her husband, Ken Todd, including Pump, SUR and TomTom. In 2013, the reality star landed her own Bravo series titled Vanderpump Rules which focuses on the lives of the staff at her Los Angeles-based restaurant.

The Pump Rules cast recently made headlines when Tom Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after nine years of dating. Us confirmed earlier this month that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, 40, and Madix, 37, called it quits after she discovered he had an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval and Vanderpump have developed a close working relationship over the years. The Missouri native got his start as a bartender at SUR and was an original cast member of the Bravo series when it premiered in 2013. Five years later, Sandoval and costar Tom Schwartz teamed up with the restaurateur and her husband, 77, to open TomTom.

Despite being the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor’s mentor Vanderpump didn’t hold back while breaking her silence about Scandoval on March 4, while replying to a tweet from Andy Cohen.

“How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, tweeted after news of the pair’s split broke.

“Ummm one,” the U.K. native responded the following day. “I’m not sure my heart is up to it.”

Vanderpump then made a March 8 appearance on WWHL, elaborating on her initial thoughts about the scandal — and sending some support Madix’s way.

“I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming,” she confessed. “I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated.”

The TV personality’s opinion of 28-year-old Leviss, however, wasn’t as friendly.

“I clearly didn’t know who Raquel was. She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she snagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz and she shagged Scandoval,” she retorted, calling the model a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”