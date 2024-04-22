The Valley‘s Michelle Lally is dating someone after her split from husband Jesse Lally — and Bravo fans think they know the identity of her new boyfriend.

During an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, April 20, Michelle, confirmed she was in a new relationship, writing, “Someone amazing. I like our little privacy for the moment.”

Michelle noted in a separate post that she officially “moved” out of her house with Jesse. She also offered an update on whether there was a chance that they could reconcile.

“No. My only goal is to be friends one day,” she replied before addressing their joint real estate business. “Yes we will continue working together with past clients. But moving forward, I will have my own clients and vice versa.”

Shortly after Michelle opened up about her new man, Bravo fans noticed her costar Brittany Cartwright‘s Instagram Story of a group outing. The social media video showed Michelle sitting close to financial advisor Aaron Nosler, who has previously posted photos with her.

Michelle later answered a question about watching her marriage come to an end on screen.

“I hope you all realize this. It was a very difficult time for me. Last summer was very difficult for many reasons,” she wrote. “I didn’t know I looked this unhappy. But yes, some scenes have made me cry and have been rough to watch.”

Michelle went on to clarify why she and Jesse filmed The Valley while dealing with issues in their relationship.

“We originally talked about doing this show years ago when [our 3-year-old daughter] Isabella was really young. I was unsure that the show would get picked up and then we got the call that it went straight to series,” she noted. “I figured marriages are difficult and there are ups and downs and we can be authentic in showing our issues.”

According to Michelle, their daughter was adjusting well to the split, adding, “Isabella is incredible. It has been a great transition for her. She liked the idea of having two homes, two different beds and toys. This has been a positive change for her.”

Before joining The Valley, Jesse and Michelle got engaged in November 2017 after several years of dating. They tied the knot one year later and expanded their family with daughter Isabella in 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Jesse and Michelle separated after nearly six years of marriage.

After watching back their scenes on The Valley, Michelle used her Instagram Q&A to clarify certain details. Michelle made it clear on Saturday that her comment about Jesse being the longest booty call was a joke.

“I think people misunderstood me. It was suppose to be a joke, ” she explained. “The first time I had coffee with Jesse, I did think he talked too much and wasn’t for me. But then we went on a date and it was very different and went smoothly. Remember, we were together for 9 years and our relationship used to be very different.”

Michelle also addressed rumors that she cheated on Jesse. In an episode of The Valley that aired earlier this month, Jax Taylor and Luke Broderick both hinted at Michelle being unfaithful. Luke claimed he knew something that could end Jesse and Michelle’s marriage without providing more details.

Jax, meanwhile, brought up Michelle’s close bond with a mystery director who wasn’t named on screen.

“Michelle always claims she doesn’t know who famous people are. But she was going on with that director, she was going out with him for a couple days straight,” Jax told the cameras. “She goes to the Château [Marmont] every day from her house and she happened to meet him at the pool and they get along.”

He continued: “It turned out to be another day. And then another day, Like, you don’t think this is peculiar? I know she’s a real estate agent so this is a potential customer. Jesse doesn’t seem too bothered by it. I don’t know whether I believe it or not.”

Jesse told Jax and Luke at the time that he wasn’t concerned.

“I think when you are secure enough in your relationship or in yourself, you trust that Michelle is not going to do anything. If she does something then it is on her and I get to tell Isabella for the next 40 years that her mom f—ked everything up,” Jesse told Luke. “I wouldn’t [work through it if she cheated]. That’s the one straw. I will remedy everything else but cheating [is no]. I let her do whatever she wants and trust that she can make the right decisions.”

Michelle, for her part, slammed the insinuation that she was unfaithful with the director, writing via Instagram Story, “Absolutely not. Part of my job as a real estate agent is to network and build relationships. It had absolutely nothing to do with dating anyone.”