The Valley fans are currently watching Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally‘s marriage come to an end, but off screen they have both already moved on.

Jesse, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 28, to share photos of him on the red carpet at an event with Lacy Nicole. Daily Mail reports that the Bravo star is dating the philanthropist. Us Weekly has reached out to Jesse’s team for comment.

“Any chance I get I love to see my friends Sparkle,” Jesse captioned the photo, which also included him posing with costars Janet Caperna and Jason Caperna. “Thank you Jared Lipscomb for being the light! F$CK Cancer.”

The outing comes after Michelle, 36, confirmed that she and Jesse were dating other people amid their divorce, Us broke the news that Jesse and Michelle, who wed in 2018, called it quits days before The Valley premiered in March.

Michelle has since offered more details on the timeline of their split.

“We filmed [The Valley] last summer and we finished filming in September [2023],” she explained on the Thursday, April 25, episode of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce. Jesse and I have actually not been together since October and since then we were free to date and do whatever we want.”

After sparking her own romance rumors with financial advisor Aaron Nosler, Michelle hinted that Jesse found someone special as well.

“We both decided to start dating. We are both dating and I do now have a boyfriend and I’m really happy about that. We are very much aligned,” Michelle, who shares 4-year-old daughter Isabella with Jesse, added. “I feel like instantly when I met him, we aligned with each other. We have the same values, hobbies and it has been very easy. We don’t fight and I’m just so happy all the time.”

Michelle also admitted that she wanted to get her divorce finalized as soon as possible. Jesse, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped about the demise of his marriage or the next chapter of his life.

“I am more permanent. I have filed for divorce and it is happening. We are in the middle of it and hopefully before the end of the year it will be finalized,” Michelle added on Thursday, noting that legal proceedings can take a “minimum of six months” after the initial divorce filing. “We as of right now don’t have to go to court because we are basically in agreement with almost everything. Hopefully we don’t need to and we will be done. My goal is to be done and move on with my life.”

She concluded: “That is why I was like, ‘We need to file as soon as possible.’ It was a little tricky with the show because it was going to be announced and we didn’t know how to handle it. It was a little back and forth when we would file.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.