Working motherhood at its finest! Blake Lively pumped breast milk during her Wednesday, January 29, press day for Rhythm Section.

“PUMP @therhythmsection press day Pump,” the actress, 32, captioned an Instagram Story shot of her Medela USA pump.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had welcomed baby No. 3. The actor, 43, revealed later that same month that another baby girl had joined their family, but did not reveal her name. (He and the Los Angeles native also share James, 5, and Inez, 3.)

Lively spoke about their transition from two to three kids while promoting her movie, out Friday, January 31. “It’s like going from two to 3,000,” the Simple Favor star said during a Today show appearance on Wednesday, January 29. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. It’s a lot. People say that going from two to three, it’s the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy.”

She went on to say that she did all of her “own stunts, by and large,” while filming the movie. “There’s one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand,” she explained. My hand basically turned to feta cheese.”

Lively detailed the injury, which shut the set down for six months, explaining, “I was lunging toward Jude Law with my fake rubber knife and my hand collided with his elbow and I broke some things and dislocated some things and severed a ligament. It was pretty intense, but that’s why you guys have to see this movie, out of sheer guilt. I gave my right hand for something!”

The Shallows star made her red carpet debut post-baby at the movie’s Monday, January 27, premiere in a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown, leather gloves and high Christian Louboutin boots. Her mom, Elaine Lively, and sister Robyn Lively joined her at the event.

Blake and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 in South Carolina. The Golden Globe nominee was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.