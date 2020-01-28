Suffering for her art. Blake Lively revealed that she “shattered” her hand on the set of The Rhythm Section, which resulted in a very long pause on filming for everyone in the cast.

“We’re doing all of our own stunts, by and large,” Lively, 32, said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 28. “There’s one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand. My hand basically turned to feta cheese.”

The Gossip Girl alum explained to Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer that producers had to shut down the set for six months after she got so badly injured and it was all because of a stunt involving Jude Law.

“I was lunging toward Jude Law with my fake rubber knife and my hand collided with his elbow and I broke some things and dislocated some things and severed a ligament,” Lively revealed. “It was pretty intense, but that’s why you guys have to see this movie, out of sheer guilt. I gave my right hand for something!”

The film, which is produced by the James Bond team, centers on an assassin (Lively) who is out for revenge after her family is killed.

The Los Angeles native stepped out at the movie’s Brooklyn premiere on Monday, January 27, marking her first red carpet appearance following the summer 2019 birth of her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress was joined by her mother, Elaine Lively, and sister Robyn Lively and wore a black strapless gown, leather gloves and high boots.

Ahead of the premiere for the action film, the mother of three shared photos of herself and her costars, Sterling K. Brown and Law, 47, on social media. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress also joked that she longed for her pre-baby stomach via her Instagram Stories on January 22.

“Looking for a good pic of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here,” Blake wrote alongside a photo of herself from her upcoming film. The photo showed her lying on a bed in a sports bra and highlighted her toned, flat stomach.

“Dear abs, I miss us,” the A Simple Favor star added.

While promoting the new movie on social media, Blake poked fun at her dynamic with her costars as well. “THIS WAS US,” the Savages actress wrote on a photo from the film of herself and the This Is Us star, 43.

She then shared a still of herself with Law with The Beatles song, “Hey Jude” playing over it — giving a nod to the actor’s first name.

The Rhythm Section hits theaters on Friday, January 31.