Back after baby! Blake Lively made her red carpet debut on Monday, January 27, after welcoming her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child together.

The actress, 32, posed for pictures in a black strapless gown, matching leather gloves and high boots at the Brooklyn premiere of her movie The Rhythm Section. The Gossip Girl alum accessorized with an updo and chunky silver necklaces.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the Los Angeles native, who shares James, 5, and Inez, 3, with Reynolds, 43, welcomed baby No. 3. That same month, the actor confirmed that another baby girl had joined their family, although he didn’t share her name.

The 6 Underground star joked last month that he and his wife haven’t given the little one a moniker “to give her something to push against in life.” He teased, “All of the letters in her name are silent.”

Now that the pair, who wed in 2012, have added another baby to their brood, “it’s like going from two to 3,000,” Lively said during a Tuesday, January 28, Good Morning America appearance. ”I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy.”

The Simple Favor star went on to say, “It’s a lot. People say that going from two to three, it’s the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy.”

Her husband joked about their kids’ antics in 2017 on GMA, saying, “I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children. At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?’”

He and Lively plan to raise their little ones as “normal” as possible. “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life we had,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish.”

