Ups and downs. Mandy Moore described her recent breast-feeding struggles as a working mom on Friday, April 23.

“Home from work at 2 a.m. and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct,” the This Is Us star, 37, captioned an Instagram Story selfie taken in the bath. “Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends. Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom salt baths, etc. I have a suspicion it’s from being back at work and pumping more often than having him on the boob during the day. All good.”

The actress’ update came one day after she shared a pumping selfie on the set of the NBC show. “Nothing like being at work with a clogged milk duct,” the singer captioned the Instagram Story upload. “Ouch.”

The New Hampshire native gave birth to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s baby boy in February, returning to work one month later.

“Beck [sic] is back,” Moore wrote via Instagram in March, referencing her character on the show, Rebecca Pearson. “So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweaty hubby and baby to hang with me.) And when I said Beck, I clearly meant Bec.”

That same month, the Golden Globe nominee told Dr. Berlin on an “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode that she had been “very lucky” with her breast-feeding journey.

“I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breast-feeding,” Moore explained at the time. “He latched immediately. I haven’t had any issues with supply. If anything, [oversupply has] been something that I’ve been dealing with, but I’m sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road. I have a lot of milk, so his feedings are not super long. He gets plenty in eight to 10 minutes. Sometimes he doesn’t get to go to the other side during a feeding because he gets plenty of milk. But yeah, it hasn’t been a huge issue.”

The Emmy nominee added that she pumps a couple of times during the day to “help get rid of” her oversupply, calling the little one a “hungry, well-fed dude.”