Multitasking at its best! Dylan Dreyer opened up about how she’s adapted to filming the Today show at home — and revealed she’s been pumping while working.

“I got some work done on my maternity leave,” the meteorologist, 38, joked during the Thursday, June 2, show, as she moved her camera down and turned to the side. “I have to pump! Mama’s gotta make some milk.”

Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their second child, son Oliver, in January 2020. The duo also share 3-year-old son Calvin.

“I have to feed Oliver, and this is taking a little longer than I planned for, so I’ve got portable pumps and I’m all hooked up and ready to go!” she told cohosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, sharing that she was using a breast pump underneath her jacket. “Multitasking!”

Melvin, 41, was shocked by her actions and had a lot of questions, asking if the hands-free pumps are “as strong” as other types of pumps.

“Mama’s got to make some milk.” @Dylandreyernbc reveals how’s she’s been able to discretely pump milk while recording the show. pic.twitter.com/K2wPxUlydg — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) July 2, 2020

“Yes, they are just as powerful — sometimes better than the plug-in, old-fashioned ones,” the New Jersey native shared, noting it takes her about 20 minutes. “I had so much to do today and four times, I would’ve had to stop to pump, but instead I put these on. So now it’s not like, ‘Guys, I gotta go.’ … I cook dinner, I was cleaning the floors today ’cause we had a little construction done in our house so everything was dusty. I packed for vacation, I feed Calvin breakfast. Everything is just hands-free.”

She also added that she enjoys the hands-free pump because it allows her to entertain Calvin.

“Calvin knows I can play with him with these on, and I can’t play with him when I’m on the stationary one. So he’ll be like, ‘Are you putting your walking pumps on?’ And I’m like, ‘Yep, we’ll do walking pumps so we can play.’ And then he goes, ‘Pump, pump, pump, pump,'” Dreyer shared. “It’s just become a normal thing.”

On Thursday, Dreyer also shared multiple photos of her home, to show her followers what isn’t shown on TV.

“Working on TV from home is all about hiding the mess,” the Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer host captioned the photos via Instagram. “Here’s what you see and what’s hiding in the wings #notimetoclean.”

The pics show off her dining room, kitchen and living area — all in which toys are scattered around the room. In the kitchen, there’s even a play kitchen used by the kids.