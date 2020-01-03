Mom’s little miracle! Dylan Dreyer gave birth to her and Brian Fichera’s second child on Thursday, January 2, after previously suffering a miscarriage.

Oliver arrived at 9:13 a.m., measuring 19 inches weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. “Dyl and Ollie are doing fantastic,” Fichera told Today on Friday, January 3.

The meteorologist, 38, announced in July that she was expecting, telling her Today show coanchors: “I’m pregnant! … The day I was going to start my IVF, I had all my medicines. I brought them to the Kentucky Derby with me, but the doctor called and said, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant.’ … I just want to thank everybody for the prayers because I think the prayers and putting my story out there got me where I am today.”

The New Jersey native, who also shares son Calvin, 2, with the NBC cameraman, found out the sex of their second child with the toddler’s help. Not only did he join Dreyer on the Today show stage with a blue shirt on, but he rode in on a little blue car with matching balloons tied to the back.

The Earth Odyssey host first opened up about her miscarriage in April. “Five weeks [into my pregnancy], I wake up to just massive bleeding, to the point where I’m standing in the shower and it just won’t stop,” the NBC personality explained on a Today episode at the time. “I tell [Fichera], ‘I think I lost the baby,’ and the first thing he said to me is, ‘You didn’t lose the baby. … You didn’t do anything wrong.’”

Although the pair were “hoping to get pregnant naturally” after that experience, they revealed that they were considering IVF since Dreyer had a “very low egg count” and her uterus was “scarred shut” from Calvin’s C-section delivery.

“A part of me feels a little mad at my body for not being able to do this naturally, but that’s why we have amazing doctors and that’s why I’ve got a great support system,” the weather anchor admitted. “God has a plan and I pray every night, ‘Just let me stay out of your way and do what is best for us.’”

She and Fichera tied the knot in 2012.