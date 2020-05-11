The sweetest shout-out! Steve Kazee praised his fiancée Jenna Dewan’s parenting skills in a Mother’s Day tribute.

“At first glance this may seem like a strange picture to choose to show my love and appreciation for you on this Mother’s Day, but upon closer inspection you can see why it is the absolute perfect picture for the occasion,” the Broadway star, 44, captioned a Sunday, May 10, Instagram post of the Flirty Dancing host, 39, pumping breast milk. “Here you are at 9pm after a long day of feeding one child and wrangling another. Here you are pumping even more milk. Here you are after two months of doing that same thing every single day. Here you are exhausted and delirious. Here you are not knowing what day it is. Here you are under a quarantine in the middle of a global pandemic. Here you are in the middle of true adversity. And here you are … smiling. Like you always do.”

The actor went on to write that the dancer’s good mood is “no surprise” to him. The Kentucky native explained, “This is how you do everything. You smile and you make everything around you better. You have given me the most wonderful little boy I could have ever asked for. You have given me the most amazing (soon-to-be) stepdaughter. You have kept me smiling through all of this even when I struggle the most.”

Dewan reposted the social media upload to her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart.”

The former World of Dance host became a mom in May 2013 when she and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, welcomed their now-6-year-old daughter, Everly. Dewan gave birth to her and Kazee’s son, Callum, now 2 months, in March.

“Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed,” the Gracefully You author gushed of her fiancé via Instagram on Thursday, May 7. “The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us. We are so lucky.”