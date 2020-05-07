Jenna Dewan Praises New Dad Steve Kazee After Welcoming Son Callum

Head over heels! Jenna Dewan is smitten with watching her fiancé, Steve Kazee, embrace fatherhood for the first time with their 2-month-old son, Callum.

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, shared a sweet picture via Instagram on Thursday, May 7, of Kazee, 44, and their son taking a nap together.

“Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed,” Dewan captioned the photo. “The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us .. we are so lucky.”

The former World of Dance host gave birth to Callum in March — just one month after the couple got engaged at Dewan’s baby shower.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote via Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! 3/6/20.”

One day later, Kazee explained how he and the former backup dancer settled on the name Callum for their son.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the Once star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Dewan and the Kentucky native were dating six months after she and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, split. The former couple — who were married from 2009 to 2018 — share 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement in February via Instagram. The Tamara star shared a picture of the duo kissing captioned, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

Kazee, meanwhile, wrote at the time, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”