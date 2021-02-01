Mom on a mission! Stassi Schroeder asked her Instagram followers for help amid her breast-feeding journey.

“I’m checking my DMs and everyone’s giving me a lot of advice on breast-feeding and different beast pumps that are either easier to use or hands-free or help you produce more milk,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, said on her Sunday, January 31, Instagram Story. “Breast-feeding is hard. I am committed but it’s hard, and my goal right now with pumping is to be producing as much milk as possible because I’m struggling with that.”

The former reality star explained that she is “drinking all the water in the world,” eating oatmeal “every day” and taking breast-feeding pills.

“I just want to produce as much as possible so what are the pumps that help with producing the most milk?” the Next Level Basic author asked.

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host also shared a selfie with her current breast pump, captioned, “Postpartum life.”

She and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their daughter, Hartford, now 3 weeks, last month. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it,” the Louisiana native captioned the infant’s January 2021 Instagram debut. “It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Katie Maloney commented on the January 21 social media upload: “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!”

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Schroeder was pregnant, days after the former Bravo personality was axed from Vanderpump Rules, alongside Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, due to past racially insensitive comments.

“Beau has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony and are still planning on marrying in Italy this year. “I am so proud to be your wife,” Schroeder captioned footage from their nuptials.