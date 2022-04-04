Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Welcome 1st Baby After Fertility Struggles

From in vitro fertilization to childbirth! Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy welcomed their first child, a son named Ryver, on Sunday, April 3, after previous fertility struggles, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple announced in September 2021 that the model, 33, was pregnant with baby No. 1. “Believing the truth that God’s timing is perfect for us to be parents and for this baby to enter the world has made the baby making process incredibly enriching, joyful while challenging at times, fun yet painful at certain moments and has made our marriage even stronger and sweeter!” the Still Lolo author captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We were so honored to have the ability to do IVF with the most incredible doctor and nurses. It was truly the most special and magical process every step of the way.”

The then-expectant star went on to write that she and Kennedy, 40, had “cherished” their time as a married couple following their December 2014 nuptials in Texas — but were excited to “add another little nugget to the fam.”

The entertainment journalist added in a post of his own at the time: “It’s happening. … So many of you have prayed for us and wished us well on this four-and-a-half-year journey. Our hope is that this news encourages anyone going through IVF or any fertility struggle. Thanks for caring and always asking for updates, it feels nice to be loved and we love you back.”

The following month, the couple told their Instagram followers the sex of their upcoming arrival.

“My wife just said, ‘Give me a break. I’m growing a what?’” the Florida native said in the October 2021 footage. When Scruggs said she “just grew a penis,” Kennedy replied, “It’s a boy. Woo!”

Struggling to conceive their first child brought the pair “closer” together last year, the California native told Katherine Schwarzenegger in a January 2021 Instagram video.

“We are growing as people individually, we are getting healthier,” Scruggs told the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, of their time spent waiting. “There are so many positives. Something is lacking in your life — that might be too harsh — if you’re so freaked out [about conceiving]. What is it that’s making your response so intense?”

Kennedy chimed in, “I believe there is a plan in place for us and when we’re supposed to have a baby, it’ll happen. … We know there’ll be ups and downs. We hope way more ups than downs.”

