Grateful for her girl. Iskra Lawrence gushed about her and Philip Payne’s newborn daughter’s “miracle” home birth.

“A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05 p.m. here at home,” the model, 29, captioned a Thursday, April 23, Instagram post. “Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents. After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition, our midwife saved your life by resuscitation. You truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you.”

The British star went on to write, “Your story is just beginning I can’t even imagine the impact you’ll have in this world and the dreams you will create.”

The Aerie model also praised her boyfriend’s parenting skills, writing, “Thank you @philipapayne you’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already. I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby. Love you and love our family unconditionally.”

In the social media upload, the couple gazed down at their infant while she slept inside a football helmet.

The new mom announced their baby girl’s birth on Sunday, April 19, with a slideshow of throwback baby bump pictures. “Me and daddy are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time.

She and Payne started dating in 2018 and announced in November 2019 that they had a little one on the way when Lawrence showed off her baby bump at a New Jersey nail salon.

The then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time: “It’s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3. Right now we’re 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant, and I can’t wait to share with you what these last 4 months have been like. I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump.”