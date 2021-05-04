Jerry Ferrara has added another mini member to his entourage. The actor’s wife, Breanne Racano, gave birth to their second child on Friday, April 30.

“My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men!” Ferrara, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 4, announcing the arrival of the couple’s new little one. “To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be.”

The actor praised his wife, calling her the “greatest thing that ever happened to me” and thanked her for blessing him with two children. “I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you,” he wrote. “So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!”

The Entourage alum announced in December 2020 that the actress, 33, was pregnant. “It’s been a rough year for sure,” he wrote via Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic. “But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. Three of us becomes four us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left.”

Racano announced with a post of her own: “Cuddling my THREE boys. #grateful.”

The couple became parents in May 2019 when son Jacob, now 2, arrived. The New York native shared hospital photos at the time, writing, “Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy. Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, will power, determination and self-belief my wife showed during birth. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”

Prior to conceiving Jacob, the pair suffered a miscarriage. Racano wrote via Instagram in January 2019 that she was “learning to navigate pregnancy after loss,” calling it a “terrifying” experience.

“Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives,” the Ohio native concluded. “And to my husband: we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely.”

She and the Power alum tied the knot in June 2017 in Ohio one year after they got engaged. “I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean …” Ferrara captioned his July 2016 proposal reveal. “I’ve had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!”

Racano is now “the glue” that keeps their family together, Ferrara gushed via Instagram in January. “You made me the luckiest guy walking the earth and I’m grateful you were born!” he captioned a selfie on her birthday. “LOVE YOU BRE! … Thank you for being the greatest wife, mother, friend, partner and person I’ve ever come across in my life. I try every day to rise to your level.”