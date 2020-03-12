Bonding with his boy! Tanner Tolbert is having an “easier” time getting along with his 7-month-old son, Brooks, after initially struggling to connect with him.

“Awhile back on Jade [Roper’s] podcast, I made a comment about how it was taking me a minute to build a bond with Brooks after he was born,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, captioned a Wednesday, March 11, Instagram post. “It was the truth and that’s OK. After Brooks was born, I found myself comparing my bond with him to the bond I had with [my daughter], Emmy, and I think that was unfair for me to do to myself. My relationship with Emmy had built up over a couple years, whereas I had just met Brooks. As a man, I didn’t just spend 9 months being pregnant with him, building a bond that way like my wife did. Plus, let me tell ya, babies are hard work. A lot harder than I imagined (I was away at work during most of Emmy’s time as a newborn so in a way, this is my first experience being around it 24/7).”

The Missouri native went on to write that he took “the easier route in parenthood, handling most of Emmy’s needs and letting Jade handle most of Brooks’.” Now, Tolbert is having an “easier” time bonding with his baby.

“Brooks has started to show such personality and the older he’s gotten, I feel more equipped to take care of him,” the former auto finance manager explained. “I love him the exact same as I do Emmy, and I’d do anything for either of my kids. … Everyone’s parenting journey is going to be a little different and that’s OK. Just love your kids as much as you can and enjoy every moment. It’s the best job you will ever have.”

In August, he opened up to Nick Viall about Brooks wanting Roper, 33, “all the time.” He explained on the episode of “The Viall Files” podcast: “I will love them equally, for different reasons, but I feel it right now more with Emmy and I don’t know why. … I don’t have milk here to provide.”

When the former Bachelor, 39, asked, “Do you kinda feel like he doesn’t really want you so you’re like, ‘Ah, f–k it, I don’t really want you either?’” Tolbert replied, “Maybe a little bit. In nicer words than that, yes.”

He and the Colorado native welcomed their son in July 2019, two years after Emerson’s birth. The couple met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in January 2016.