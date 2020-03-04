Take that! Jade Roper has slammed the parenting police in the past over criticism of her parenting skills, her daughter’s development and more.

“We already as moms have enough guilt,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019 of social media trolls. “Like, we’re already trying to be a perfect parent for our kids. … People parent differently all over the world, culturally. Even my next-door [neighbors] parent differently than I do. It’s just what’s best for our family, but people like to bring that in and try to put it on top of you.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, who shares daughter Emerson and son Brooks with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, went on to say that she has been criticized by the parenting police for “the big stuff to the small stuff.”

The Bachelor alum explained at the time: “The most intense things are like, ‘Do you vaccinate your kids or do you not vaccinate your kids?’ But there are things like sleep training, like, ‘Do you let your kid cry it out? Do you not let your kid cry it out?’ or ‘How long do you breast-feed?’ or ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s a little chilly outside, why doesn’t your kid have a coat on? Why did you do that? Why does your kid not have shoes on? It’s outside, they could step on something.’ It’s so drastic.”

While the Colorado native doesn’t always respond to the haters, her former costar Carly Waddell is a big fan of Roper’s clapbacks. “Sometimes, when you feel really strongly about something, you will post a comment back that is so well-worded,” the “Dream Train” singer explained to Us. “It’s, like, what every mom wants to say, but no one knows how to say it properly. You shut those people down in the nicest, kindest way.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the times Roper has stood up for her family on social media, from her breast-feeding photos to her eldest’s development.