Tutu cute! Jade Roper clapped back at a mom-shamer after dressing her 5-month-old son, Brooks, in a pink dress with a tulle skirt.

“Put Brooks in some of [Emerson’s] old stuff,” the Bachelor alum, 33, wrote on her Wednesday, January 22, Instagram Story, referencing her and Tanner Tolbert’s 2-year-old daughter.

The Colorado native went on to share a screenshot of a message from one of her followers, reading, “How could you dress your son like a girl? Posting it and then laughing? I’ve never seen anyone trying to make fun of their own baby. You need help!”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost replied, “Whoa. This won’t be the last time Brooks will find himself in girly clothing, what’s wrong with dress up!? I wasn’t making fun of him, he looks adorable.”

She gave birth to her baby boy with the Bachelorette alum, 32, in July and has been defending her parenting decisions ever since.

After being told to “put up a warning” before posting pictures of herself breast-feeding in December, the former ABC personality wrote back on her Instagram Story: “Breast-feeding is a natural way some babies EAT. So sorry, no warning here. You see more boob in a bikini.”

In October, Roper described the “next-level” mommy-shaming that she and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell experience. “We already as moms already have enough guilt,” she explained to Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Like, we’re already trying to be a perfect parent for our kids. … People parent differently all over the world, culturally. Even my next-door [neighbors] parent differently than I do. It’s just what’s best for our family, but people like to bring that in and try to put it on top of you.”

Waddell agreed, praising Roper for her clapbacks. “Sometimes, when you feel really strongly about something, you will post a comment back that is so well worded,” the “Dream Train” singer, 34, told Us. “It’s, like, what every mom wants to say, but no one knows how to say it properly. You shut those people down in the nicest, kindest way.”