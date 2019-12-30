



Take that! Jade Roper clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticized her for sharing a breast-feeding video on her Instagram Story.

The mom-shaming started when the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, posted a Sunday, December 29, video of her 5-month-old son, Brooks, nursing, captioned, “Lazy football Sunday. We still have Christmas gifts strewn all over the living room.”

The former reality star went on to share a screenshot of a message, reading, “Stop!!!! We don’t want to see that. At least put up a warning.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, who also shares her 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, with Tanner Tolbert, replied, “Breast-feeding is a natural way some babies EAT. So sorry, no warning here. You see more boob in a bikini.”

In October, Roper and fellow Bachelor alum Carly Waddell opened up about the “next level” mom-shaming they experience. “We already as moms already have enough guilt,” the Colorado native explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Like, we’re already trying to be a perfect parent for our kids. … People parent differently all over the world, culturally. Even my next-door [neighbors] parent differently than I do. It’s just what’s best for our family, but people like to bring that in and try to put it on top of you.”

She added, “The most intense things are like, ‘Do you vaccinate your kids or do you not vaccinate your kids?’ But there’s things like sleep training, like, ‘Do you let your kid cry it out? Do you not let your kid cry it out?’ or ‘How long do you breast-feed?’ or ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s a little chilly outside, why doesn’t your kid have a coat on? Why did you do that? Why does your kid not have shoes on? It’s outside, they could step on something.’ It’s so drastic.”

Waddell, 34, gushed about Roper’s response to social media trolls. “Sometimes, when you feel really strongly about something, you will post a comment back that is so well worded,” the “Dream Train” singer, who shares Isabella, 22 months, and Charles, 1 month, with Evan Bass, explained at the time. “It’s, like, what every mom wants to say, but no one knows how to say it properly. You shut those people down in the nicest, kindest way.”