Standing by her choice! While some of pregnant Jade Roper’s Instagram followers are bashing her decision to have a home birth, the Bachelor alum is “fully confident.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 33, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 29: “Please do not send me home births gone wrong stories and then tell me ‘good luck.’ One of these messages even came from a practicing OB-GYN. Literally disturbing and completely unprofessional.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum went on to write, “I just want to say thank you to everyone sharing their POSITIVE home birth experiences with me. Hundreds of beautiful experiences shared with me already. … I have a great team working with and for me. I feel the baby and I are safe in our decision.”

The former reality star announced in May that she and husband Tanner Tolbert have baby No. 3 on the way after welcoming daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 14 months.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN,” the pregnant star captioned a family photo via Instagram at the time. “Although this time [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

Roper delivered her eldest child in a hospital in August 2017, but her youngest arrived in an emergency home birth in her master closet in July 2019. The Colorado native revealed last month that her “doctor and midwives are all saying that this baby’s gonna come faster” than her son.

“I had Brooks in 60, 65 minutes,” she told Carly Waddell in an August podcast episode. “So say I have a 40-minute labor, right? … I’m like, ‘Well, what if I go into labor, get in the car immediately, and then I have to wait for my COVID test and then I just deliver in triage?’ Like, I don’t want to deliver in triage!”

Roper and Tolbert, also 33, have created a “baby name bracket” ahead of their third child’s arrival, including monikers like Dean, Rivers, Thatcher and more. “Some of the names are repeated from last year because we still love them, but also included some new names we love for baby boy,” the Naturally Jade Cosmetics creator explained in her Instagram Story earlier this month.