Over it. Jade Roper slammed a social media troll telling her to get her and Tanner Tolbert’s 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, “checked out.”

“So so sick of seeing this s–t,” the Bachelor alum, 33, wrote on her Monday, March 2, Instagram Story, after one of her followers called the toddler “a f–king idiot” for hesitating to walk down the aisle as JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes‘ flower girl. “There’s a lot of hurt in this world, but love is still the answer. Feel sorry for people who feel the need to say these things, especially about a child. Sending them love and healing today.”

The reality star added, “[You’re] wrong. I think you meant she’s f–cking brilliant, smart, curious, joyful, loving, hilarious, warm, caring, brave, happy, radiation, beautiful, adventurous, perfect in her own way.”

The Colorado native went on to write that she blocks “every single” Instagram user who criticizes her parenting skills. “I’d protect Emmy ’til the ends of the Earth,” Roper wrote.

She and Tolbert, 32, who also share their 7-month-old son, Brooks, previously defended their daughter’s development. “You all, these are NOT okay messages to send to people,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost captioned screenshots on her Instagram Story in June 2019. “If you all mean well, it’s still not okay to say she has autism or needs speech therapy or to comment on any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child. We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development. Comments like this throw me for a loop.”

In October 2019, Carly Waddell praised Roper’s ability to clap back at the parenting police, telling Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “Sometimes, when you feel really strongly about something, you will post a comment back that is so well worded. It’s, like, what every mom wants to say, but no one knows how to say it properly. You shut those people down in the nicest, kindest way.”

Roper and Tolbert tied the knot in January 2016 in California.