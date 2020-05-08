Standing up to the haters. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are completely done with online trolls — especially when they bring their 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, into the picture.

“I’ve been better lately about trying to just let this stuff roll off my shoulders, but it is hard when you share so much of your family because people want to see it and people reach out and they say, ‘Oh, you’re such a light for me in this dark time. We love seeing your kids smiling and your kids,'” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new partnership with Nutrisystem. “But then you get the shamers and they’re the haters who say things about children, I’m like, ‘Children are off-limits,’ right?”

She then brought up the person who called her daughter “a f–king idiot” via Instagram in March.

“I’m like, ‘She’s 2. Don’t even go there,'” the former Bachelor star said. “You have to just understand that it’s not about you and it’s about them and whatever they’re going through. They’re just projecting, but it should be completely off-limits. That’s when I will call somebody out because that behavior is not acceptable and people need to know that.”

Roper recently opened up about bullies, sharing screenshots of Instagram messages she received on her Stories.

“So so sick of seeing this s–t,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host wrote on March 2. “There’s a lot of hurt in this world, but love is still the answer. Feel sorry for people who feel the need to say these things, especially about a child. Sending them love and healing today. … I think you meant she’s f–cking brilliant, smart, curious, joyful, loving, hilarious, warm, caring, brave, happy, radiation, beautiful, adventurous, perfect in her own way.”

She and Tolbert, 32, also share 9-month-old son, Brooks.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi