Jade Roper Defends Videos of Son Brooks Swinging at Public Park Amid Coronavirus: This Was Taken ‘Weeks Ago’

By

Safe and self-quarantining! Jade Roper clarified her decision to share videos of her 7-month-old son, Brooks, swinging at a public park amid the coronavirus spread.

“A series of photos of Brooks swinging for the first time. Enjoy,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned her Sunday, March 22, Instagram Story. “These are pre-quarantine by the way.”

Despite her explanation, the Colorado native received messages from her social media followers cautioning her to keep her kids at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jade Roper Defends Video of Son Brooks Swinging Amid Coronavirus Instagram Story
Brooks Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram

“I understand you all are coming from a place of safety,” the Bachelor alum went on to write on her Story. “Those videos of Brooks swinging are from weeks ago. I just thought they could make some people smile today. I haven’t even left my house except to go get the mail at our mailbox in 10 days. I encourage the message, but kindness is always nice too.”

The former reality star, who also shares her 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, has been documenting her family’s self-quarantine via social media, from mirror selfies to movie recommendations.

Roper jokingly referred to her kids as her “coworkers,” writing via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18: “[She] INSISTS on watching me take a shower. She then hops in the shower fully clothed screaming ‘I’m all wet!’ over and over, but doing nothing to change her situation. … Then my two other coworkers decide to come watch me, staring at me for the rest of my shower, because apparently everyone is bored and I’m in charge of entertainment.”

Jade Roper Defends Video of Son Brooks Swinging Amid Coronavirus
Jade Roper and her son Brooks. Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram

Fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham left a story of her own, referring to her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s 9-month-old daughter, Alessi.

“My coworker sits quietly on the floor doing her tasks and then the second I have a call to take she screams at the top of her lungs until the call is over,” the Virgina native commented on the social media upload. “I’m convinced she’s trying sabotage me.”

