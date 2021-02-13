Best Bachelor news! Lesley Anne Murphy became a mom on Friday, February 12.

“Baby girl Kavanagh is here!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday. “She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest 🙂 Can’t wait to update you soon.”

The former reality star, 33, shared her pregnancy news in September 2020. “Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” the Arkansas native captioned an Instagram video of herself and her fiancé, Alex Kavanagh, dancing. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat. @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!”

She went on to describe her pregnancy symptoms in a blog post the following month at “19 weeks in.”

The yoga instructor was craving “sugar and carbs,” she wrote, adding, “My excitement levels for salads during the 1st trimester were LOW. … I craved Pinkberry frozen yogurt and donuts a lot.”

Murphy was off of birth control for four months before conceiving. “Alex and I weren’t necessarily trying to conceive or using any fertility methods (tracking body temp, using ovulation strips, etc.), but we weren’t not trying either,” she went on to explain. “We both knew we wanted to have kids one day soon.”

That same month, the former ABC personality surprised the DRONEGEAR founder with a sex reveal. Kavanagh walked into their house to find his fiancée surrounded by pink balloons and heart-shaped confetti. “We’re having a BABY GIRL,” the then-pregnant star wrote. “The future is female.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019 and got engaged in February of the following year.

While the pair have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the bride-to-be assured her Instagram followers that she was “OK” with the delay in June 2020.

“I’ve always loved the idea of October and I like even numbers. 10+10=20,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum wrote at the time. “It doesn’t get any easier than that. When the virus hit, that date seemed less and less likely to be ours. … There’s one special day that’ll scream #ToKavAndToHold and it’ll be ours for the taking!”

Murphy elaborated on this in an October 2020 blog post, writing, “Wedding planning turned into prenatal care. Scheduled flights transformed into scheduled house tours. When life gives you 2020 lemons, make lemonade because it’s yummy, refreshing and well, nonalcoholic.”