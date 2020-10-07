Second semester reflection! Lesley Anne Murphy answered questions about her pregnancy ahead of her and fiancé Alex Kavanagh‘s first child.

The Bachelor alum, 33, who is due in March, wrote in a Tuesday, October 6, blog post that she is “19 weeks in.” She first found out that she was expecting when she missed a period and took a pregnancy test.

“I walked into the living room and blurted out, ‘Ummmm … we’re pregnant!’” the Arkansas native wrote of telling the DRONEGEAR founder. “As I was brushing my teeth, I could hear him taking really deep breaths from our bedroom. As I walked back in, he immediately ran out and vomited in the toilet. Talk about a physiological response to pregnancy news! And I thought I was supposed to be the sick one! We laugh about it all the time. He’s very excited to become a dad regardless of the response.”

The couple announced last month that they have a little one on the way. “Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” Murphy captioned her Instagram announcement in September. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat.”

The yoga instructor was off of birth control for four months before conceiving her baby-to-be. “Alex and I weren’t necessarily trying to conceive or using any fertility methods (tracking body temp, using ovulation strips, etc.), but we weren’t not trying either,” the former reality star explained. “We both knew we wanted to have kids one day soon.”

Since finding out, Murphy has been battling fatigue and bloating. The former ABC personality is also craving “sugar and carbs,” she added, writing, “My excitement levels for salads during the 1st trimester were LOW. … I craved Pinkberry frozen yogurt and donuts a lot.”

She and Kavanagh got engaged in February and have delayed their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wedding planning turned into prenatal care,” the season 17 contestant wrote in her Tuesday blog. “Scheduled flights transformed into scheduled house tours. When life gives you 2020 lemons, make lemonade because it’s yummy, refreshing and well, nonalcoholic.”