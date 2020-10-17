Spilling the beans! Lesley Anne Murphy and her fiancé, Alex Kavanagh, announced the sex of their unborn baby with an adorable reveal.

The Bachelor alum, 33, shared the news in an Instagram video posted on Friday, October 16. In the clip, the DRONEGEAR founder came home to find Murphy surrounded by pink balloons and popping a pink bottle. The pair showed off balloons that read “Oh baby” and “Baby girl” while the Temptations’ song “My Girl” plays in the background.

“Excited to announce … We’re having a BABY GIRL!!!!” the season 17 contestant captioned the post. “This is how I surprised Alex that the future is female🎉🎉🎉 #itsagirl #babygirl #girldad #thefutureisfemale.”

The couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child. Murphy shared an Instagram video of herself jumping down to dance with Kavanagh before he cradled and kissed her growing bump. The sweet clip was set to The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

“Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” Murphy captioned the post. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat 🙂 @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!! #family #love #travel #adventure #coronababy #thelastdance #kitchendance #encore.”

The Arkansas native detailed how she discovered her pregnancy in a blog post on October 6. Murphy wrote that she found out she was expecting when she missed a period and took a pregnancy test.

“I walked into the living room and blurted out, ‘Ummmm … we’re pregnant!’” she wrote. “As I was brushing my teeth, I could hear him taking really deep breaths from our bedroom. As I walked back in, he immediately ran out and vomited in the toilet. Talk about a physiological response to pregnancy news! And I thought I was supposed to be the sick one! We laugh about it all the time. He’s very excited to become a dad regardless of the response.”

The twosome announced their engagement in February after one year of dating. However, their wedding plans have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wedding planning turned into prenatal care,” Murphy wrote in her October 6 blog post. “Scheduled flights transformed into scheduled house tours. When life gives you 2020 lemons, make lemonade because it’s yummy, refreshing and well, nonalcoholic.”