Bachelor Nation continues to grow! Lesley Murphy revealed that she is pregnant with her and husband Alex Kavanagh’s second child.

“Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded🥰,” the former Bachelor star, 35, captioned a sweet video of herself and her family dancing along to The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” via Instagram on Sunday, May 7. “Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!

She went on to note that her pregnancy news reminded her of “the many conversations I’ve had with women in my life surrounding infertility and pregnancy loss,” adding, “Please know I share this news holding both joy for my family and honoring other’s journeys at the same time.”

Kavanagh, 35, couldn’t contain his excitement at becoming a father of two. “Can’t wait for our second addition to bring Nora back down to earth. Let’s get on this rollercoaster of parenting again 😅,” he wrote in the post’s comments section.

Several Bachelor Nation stars shared their congratulations for the couple in the comments, including Annaliese Puccini and Raven Gates Gottschalk. Pregnant Becca Kufrin — who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs — wrote, “Yay! Congrats to you and your beautiful growing family ❤️.”

Before tying the knot in October 2022, Murphy and Kavanagh revealed they were expecting their first child together in September 2020. “Started from the kitchen now we’re here👩‍❤️‍👨👼🏼,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum captioned a video of herself and her then-fiancé dancing in their kitchen. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)”

They welcomed their daughter, Nora, in February 2021. “Baby girl Kavanaugh is here!” she wrote at the time. “She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest 🙂 Can’t wait to update you soon.”

The former Bachelor Winter Games star — who previously dated The Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert — shared a look at her post-partum body via Instagram one week later, calling pregnancy “the biggest privilege [she’ll] never take for granted.”

She continued to be candid about her motherhood journey, revealing that she was “not able to breast-feed” her daughter after undergoing a double mastectomy in 2017. “Even if I was, we should all support everyone’s unique feeding journey,” she said in February 2021.

Murphy has faced off against her fair share of social media trolls, especially after she was criticized for taking a trip with friends not long after Nora’s arrival. “I hope you can work on whatever it is that’s inside of you causing your negativity and hate. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with you,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in April 2021, warning that “future mom-shamers will be blocked.”