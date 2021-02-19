Fed is best. Lesley Anne Murphy encouraged her Instagram followers not to worry about her nursing journey one week after her daughter Nora’s birth.

“Lots of these so wanted to address!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Thursday, February 18, Instagram Story screenshot showing a DM asking “why” she isn’t breast-feeding her 1-week-old. “I had a double mastectomy four years ago and am not able to breast-feed.”

The Arkansas native added, “Even if I was, we should all support everyone’s unique feeding journey.”

The social media upload came four days after Nora made her Instagram debut. “Baby girl Kavanagh is here,” the former reality star captioned hospital photos with fiancé Alex Kavanagh on Sunday, February 14. “She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence. Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest. Can’t wait to update you soon.”

Murphy shared her pregnancy news in September 2020, writing, “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally, someone to occupy the middle seat. @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!”

The former ABC personality has spoken candidly about her 2017 double mastectomy and her breast implants after testing positive for the BRCA-2 gene, which indicated a higher risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer

“I now have a 1 percent chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum wrote in an October 2018 blog post. “I’ve had implants inside my chest for over a year now and have zero regrets. … The downside? I lost all feeling in my breasts and, well, let’s just say they aren’t the most natural looking things all the time.”

Dating felt “really weird” after her life-saving surgery, the Bachelor Nation member went on to write. “I can tell my story all day for advocacy and awareness reasons, but to tell a potential partner about what to expect is scary — no matter how confident I may be about my decision. My most recent off-screen relationship [with Dean Unglert] has pushed me to be even more vulnerable … It’s intimidating as hell in the beginning but learning to communicate in this way is beyond empowering and beneficial to any relationship worth developing.”

Murphy started dating Kavanagh in 2018, and they got engaged in February 2020.